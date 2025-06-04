Alstom to Deliver Additional Automated People Movers to Denver International Airport

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announced that it will deliver 19 additional Innovia APM R cars to Denver International Airport. This option order will increase the total number of cars delivered to 45. The automated people mover (APM) vehicles will be manufactured and tested in America at Alstom’s facility in West Mifflin, PA. The total value of this option is more than $69 million USD.

“We are delighted to see how Denver International Airport has grown over the years and proud to be a partner with them as they manage an increasing number of passengers that move through the airport each day,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. “The expansion of the Innovia APM fleet reinforces our shared goal to deliver reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation that will support the airport’s extraordinary growth.”

The Innovia APM R provides increased capacity with up to eight four-car trains available to operate at any given time. The upgrades to the APM system are essential to serving existing demand and supporting the continued growth of Denver International Airport, the third busiest airport in the U.S., and sixth busiest airport in the world.

This expansion of the APM fleet serving Denver International Airport will help ensure the airport can adapt their fleet size to support current and future passenger volume, as well as accommodate vehicle maintenance schedules. Alstom’s Innovia APM R cars are a perfect fit for this kind of frequent airport operations, as the fully automated system allows operations to easily adjust for peak and off-peak times. The airport set an all-time passenger traffic record of 82.3 million in 2024 and is projected to exceed 100 million passengers per year by 2030.

In addition to moving more passengers at a time, the lightweight aluminum car bodies are assembled using recyclable materials and use a more efficient power supply that improves the airport’s energy consumption by more than 30%, reflective of Alstom’s and Denver’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

The vehicles will be manufactured at Alstom’s West Mifflin facility in Pennsylvania, underscoring a commitment to U.S. manufacturing. This state-of-the-art facility produces Innovia APM cars and is integral to Alstom’s quality control and testing processes, ensuring each vehicle meets the highest standards of reliability and efficiency.

Alstom has been providing operations and maintenance services for the airport’s automated people mover system since the airport opened in 1994, with staff providing 24/7 support. In late 2024, Alstom secured a contract extension to continue providing operations and maintenance services for an additional seven years, through December 31, 2032. Across all our APM customers in the U.S., we average a performance of 99.5% fleet availability, through 24/7 operations and maintenance services.

Alstom is the number one provider and operator of airport people movers in the U.S. Alstom’s Innovia APMs transport passengers safely and efficiently at 15 airports across the United States. Market leading for 50+ years, the driverless Innovia APM is an efficient transportation solution, specially designed to offer quick and convenient service for commuters between airport terminals, to and from airports or within cities. Over 30 of Alstom’s automated people mover systems have been delivered around the world and are in operation at 13 of the world’s busiest airports.