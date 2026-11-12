Houston Bush Airport Deploys Autonomous Cleaning Robots

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston has deployed four autonomous cleaning robots to handle routine floor maintenance, allowing custodial employees to focus on other passenger-facing responsibilities.

The deployment makes IAH the first U.S. airport to use TASKI's combination of autonomous sweepers and scrubbers. The four machines, introduced in August, operate in designated areas of Terminals D and E, performing tasks such as sweeping, vacuuming, scrubbing and mopping.

The robots use laser-based navigation, cameras and sensors to detect passengers, luggage and other obstacles while moving through terminal spaces. Airport employees map cleaning routes, assign tasks and oversee the machines' performance and maintenance.

"These robots are not replacing our custodians," said Cliff Price, general manager of IAH for Houston Airports. "They are handling repetitive floor care so our employees can devote more time to work that requires human attention and immediate passenger needs."

Houston Airports is responsible for maintaining approximately 2.1 million square feet of terminal space. The airport plans to expand its robotic cleaning fleet, with additional machines budgeted for Terminals A, D and E and the airport's Subway tunnel.

The initiative is part of Houston Airports' broader effort to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience through technology.