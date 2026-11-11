Chicago Executive Airport Director Jeff Miller Receives NATA Award

Jeff Miller, executive director of Chicago Executive Airport, has received the National Air Transportation Association's (NATA) Airport Executive Partnership Award, recognizing his efforts to strengthen relationships among airport operators, aviation businesses and surrounding communities.

Miller was presented with the award Nov. 10 during NATA's Aviation Business Conference in Denver.

The recognition comes as Chicago Executive Airport celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026. Miller and his team have organized public events and community engagement initiatives highlighting the airport's history, economic contributions and role in the Chicago region.

"Jeff Miller exemplifies the role airport leaders play in bridging the important gap between airports, aviation businesses, and communities and creating opportunities for partnership and shared celebration," said NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna.

Jointly owned by the City of Prospect Heights and the Village of Wheeling, Chicago Executive Airport began as a 40-acre airfield in 1926 and has grown into one of the nation's busiest general aviation airports. Today, it supports more than 2,100 jobs and generates approximately $441 million in economic activity.

Miller has more than 25 years of aviation industry experience, including positions with commercial airports, airlines and fixed-base operators. He has led Chicago Executive Airport for five years.