DFW Completes Major Construction Milestone for Terminal F Skylink Station

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has completed a major construction milestone for its future Terminal F, with all six prefabricated modules for the new Skylink station now lifted into place.

The modules, weighing between 210 and 310 tons each, were assembled at ground level before being transported and lifted onto the existing Skylink guideway. The heaviest module weighed approximately as much as a fully loaded Boeing 777.

The operation required a heavy-lift crawler crane delivered in approximately 60 truckloads and assembled over nearly two weeks. Each module was installed during an overnight operation lasting approximately eight hours, allowing crews to precisely position the structures while minimizing disruptions to airport operations and avoiding extended Skylink shutdowns.

With the modules in place, crews will begin connecting and integrating the structures to complete the station, which will provide passengers with access to DFW's sixth terminal.

The estimated $4 billion Terminal F project is expected to open its first 15 gates in 2027 and eventually accommodate 31 gates, all served by American Airlines. The expansion will support additional international operations and widebody aircraft while providing new ticketing, security, baggage and passenger facilities.

The completed terminal will also feature a pedestrian connection to Terminal D.

The project is part of DFW Forward, the airport's $12 billion capital improvement program.