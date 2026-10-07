Signature Aviation Acquires Castle & Cooke FBO at Van Nuys Airport

Castle & Cooke Aviation has sold its fixed-base operation at Van Nuys Airport to Signature Aviation.

The transaction closed Sept. 15 after receiving required approvals, according to Castle & Cooke. The company's FBO at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu is not affected by the sale.

The Van Nuys operation includes hangars, more than four acres of ramp space, on-site maintenance facilities, an executive conference room, pilot lounge and concierge services.

Castle & Cooke said the existing Van Nuys FBO employees will remain in place under Signature Aviation ownership, allowing operations and customer service to continue without interruption.

"While this transition is certainly bittersweet, it represents a strategic step forward with meaningful long-term benefits," said Tony Marlow, president of aviation operations and business development for Castle & Cooke Aviation. "We are confident this will unlock new opportunities for investment, innovation and service enhancements that will elevate the customer experience and create exciting growth opportunities for the team."

Castle & Cooke also said the ownership transition could create opportunities to further optimize the airport's footprint and support future development aimed at improving operational efficiency and delivering value to the airport and surrounding community.