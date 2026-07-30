Pittsburgh International Opens Public Outdoor Terrace as New Terminal Sets Passenger Experience Benchmark

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has opened a publicly accessible outdoor terrace as part of its new terminal, highlighting a growing emphasis on passenger wellness and community-focused airport design.

Located before the security checkpoint, the 36,000-square-foot UPMC Terrace provides travelers, airport employees and local residents with access to fresh air, landscaping inspired by western Pennsylvania and views of airport operations without requiring an airline ticket. Airport officials say the space reflects a broader effort to make airports destinations that better serve both travelers and their surrounding communities.

The terrace includes walking paths, seating areas and native landscaping, with access from the arrivals level near baggage claim. Additional outdoor spaces, including another pre-security terrace, the Green Spine and two post-security terraces, are planned as the new terminal project continues.

Airport leaders said the design responds to a growing focus on passenger well-being by incorporating natural light, outdoor access and spaces that encourage travelers to slow down during what is often a stressful journey.

"The terraces are redefining what it means to be an airport," said Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, during the opening ceremony.

Unlike many outdoor airport amenities that are reserved for premium lounge customers or ticketed passengers, the UPMC Terrace is open to anyone visiting the airport. Officials said the space is intended to serve families meeting arriving passengers, aviation enthusiasts and members of the local community in addition to travelers.

The project also reflects an emerging trend in terminal design. While a growing number of airports have introduced outdoor spaces, most are located beyond security or take the form of observation parks and public plazas separate from the terminal. Pittsburgh is among the first major U.S. airports to integrate multiple outdoor terraces directly into a new terminal, with both pre- and post-security access planned.

Airport officials say the concept supports broader industry goals of improving the passenger experience while strengthening connections between airports and the communities they serve.

The UPMC Terrace was funded through support from UPMC and the Richard King Mellon Foundation and opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by regional officials and airport leadership.