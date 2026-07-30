Philadelphia International Airport Expands Simulation-Based Training for Maintenance Workforce

Philadelphia International Airport is expanding its facilities maintenance training program through a partnership with Interplay Learning, adopting a simulation-based platform designed to prepare technicians to maintain critical airport infrastructure as workforce demands evolve.

The airport, which serves more than 30 million passengers annually, is using the on-demand training platform to support a facilities maintenance team of more than 500 technicians responsible for maintaining HVAC systems, central utility plants, electrical infrastructure, building automation systems, pumps and boilers across seven terminals and 3.2 million square feet of facilities.

Airport officials said the program is intended to create a more standardized approach to training while helping prepare for the retirement of experienced workers and the ongoing need to recruit and develop skilled maintenance personnel.

"As the skilled trades workforce continues to evolve, we're placing greater emphasis on building and sustaining internal technical capability," said Gregory Phillips, chief operating officer at Philadelphia International Airport. "We needed a more consistent approach to training that ensures technicians are prepared to safely and effectively maintain critical airport systems, while also helping strengthen skills across all experience levels throughout their careers."

The simulation-based courses allow technicians to complete interactive troubleshooting exercises on demand before working on equipment in the field. According to the airport, the training supports both experienced employees seeking refreshers and newer technicians building foundational skills.

"What stood out to us was how practical the training is," said Milton Robinson, vice president of facilities maintenance at Philadelphia International Airport. "If a technician needs to brush up on a specific system before tackling a job, it's available immediately. They can work through the material, practice troubleshooting scenarios like variable frequency drives and centrifugal pumps, and build confidence before they're working on equipment in the field."

The airport is implementing structured learning paths covering HVAC systems, building automation, electrical safety, pumps, boilers, OSHA requirements and EPA 608 certification. The training is also available for maintenance staff at Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Interplay Learning said airports and other infrastructure operators are increasingly turning to simulation-based training as they address skilled labor shortages while maintaining around-the-clock operations. The company said the platform is designed to accelerate onboarding, improve technician readiness and support reliable operation of critical facilities.