Detroit's City-Owned Airport Welcomes First New Commercial Development in 60 Years

Detroit's long underused city-owned airport welcomed the opening of the headquarters for a helicopter touring company, marking the first new commercial development at the facility in 60 years.

MyFlight Tours opened its new $4 million 12,000-square-foot building at the Coleman A. Young International Airport, 11499 Conner Street, on the city's east side on Thursday. The helicopter touring company has operated out of the airport since 2019.

"The building took a little more than a year to complete," said Sergio Troiani, co-founder and owner of MyFlight, on Thursday. His wife Cassandra Troiani is the other co-owner and co-founder. "It represents belief in the city of Detroit, belief in the Detroit city airport and belief in my team."

The airport, which dates back to the 1930s, stopped regular commercial service when Southwest Airlines pulled out in 1993. It has remained in operation for corporate and private aviation, among other uses.

Mayor Mary Sheffield, who attended the grand opening, said the city remains "committed to growing the airport as a center for aviation, business, tourism and innovation."

Aside from Detroit, MyFlight operates in six other cities across the south, east and Midwest, including Baltimore, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

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