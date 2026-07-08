MNAA Promotes Coulter and Engstrom to Leadership Roles

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has promoted two leaders to expanded roles supporting operations and public safety at Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport.

Jennifer Coulter has been named assistant vice president of landside operations, safety and environmental compliance, while Dalton Engstrom has been promoted to captain of the Department of Public Safety.

“Safety is at the core of MNAA’s mission, and Jennifer and Dalton have shown exceptional dedication to upholding and elevating that standard,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “Their strong commitment to safe operations, combined with their ability to guide teams through increasingly complex environments, will be vital as BNA and JWN evolve to serve our region’s expanding needs.”

Coulter Takes Expanded Operations and Safety Role

Coulter joined MNAA in March 2024 and has played a central role in establishing and leading the authority’s Safety Management System program. The program aligns with federal requirements covering safety policy, safety assurance, risk management and safety promotion.

In her new position, Coulter will oversee landside operations, contract services, SMS and safety and environmental compliance. Her responsibilities include busing and parking operations, contract services and oversight of vendors and business partners supporting those functions.

Coulter has more than a decade of safety leadership experience, including previous roles with Amazon, the State of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She holds several safety and transportation credentials and earned the Certified Member designation from the American Association of Airport Executives.