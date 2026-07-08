SLO County Airport Earns DOE Recognition for Waste Diversion Program

San Luis Obispo County Airport has received a 2026 Better Practice Award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings & Better Plants program for a waste diversion initiative that redirects usable restroom supplies to the community.

The zero-cost program collects clean, partially used restroom supplies that are removed from airport facilities as part of routine maintenance and donates them to the 5Cities Homeless Coalition. The airport said the program has diverted hundreds of pounds of materials from landfill disposal while supporting individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“Receiving national recognition from the U.S. Department of Energy is an honor and testament to the creativity and commitment of our team,” said Courtney Johnson, director of airports. “By taking a fresh look at everyday operational processes, our team found a way to reduce waste while directly supporting families in our community.”

The Better Practice Award recognizes organizations that develop repeatable approaches to reducing energy use, water consumption or waste. The airport was recognized at the Department of Energy’s annual Better Buildings & Better Plants Summit and featured as a case study for other organizations.

Restroom supplies such as toilet paper rolls are often removed before they are fully depleted to maintain service and cleanliness standards during busy travel periods. While the supplies can no longer be used in airport facilities, the airport identified an opportunity to redirect the remaining clean materials for community use.

“This recognition highlights the kind of innovation and stewardship that our community expects from public agencies,” said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. “At no additional cost, the SLO County Airport team identified an opportunity to reduce waste, support vulnerable residents and maximize the value of public resources.”

The initiative is part of the airport’s broader GreenSBP program, which focuses on operational sustainability efforts that provide environmental and community benefits.