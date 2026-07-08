Realterm, Harrisburg International Airport Partner on New Cargo Facility

Realterm and the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority have formed a partnership to develop a new air cargo facility at Harrisburg International Airport (MDT).

The development will provide up to 105,000 square feet of first-line cargo space designed to accommodate either a single operator or as many as four tenants. The facility will be located directly adjacent to the airfield apron, allowing aircraft to park at the building and cargo to move directly between aircraft and warehouse operations.

“MDT recently completed a $60 million expansion of our airside cargo apron and we are truly excited about the partnership with Realterm and the prospect of a new state-of-the-art modern air cargo facility which will complement that infrastructure investment,” said Timothy J. Edwards, executive director of the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority.

Conceptual plans call for eight airside drive-in doors, 40 landside loading dock doors and more than 180 vehicle parking spaces. The facility will include a 150-foot-deep airside footprint and a 135-foot truck court designed to support cargo handling and truck circulation.

The building is planned to meet LEED certification standards and incorporate skylights, motion-sensor LED lighting and electric vehicle-ready infrastructure. Its engineered floor slab will be capable of supporting specialized cargo operations, including cooler space, floor scales and pallet lifts.

Harrisburg International Airport processed more than 55,000 tons of cargo in 2025. The airport serves a regional cargo market that includes Central Pennsylvania and access to Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

“MDT is dedicated to continued cargo growth, and this development is a direct expression of that vision,” said Jennifer Carter, senior vice president of airport affairs at Realterm. “The airport's strategic location at the heart of Central Pennsylvania, serving a region that has attracted major investment from global companies, makes MDT the natural choice for operators looking for a competitive advantage in the Mid-Atlantic.”

Realterm manages a portfolio of approximately 22 million square feet of airport infrastructure across 40 airports worldwide. Its aviation projects include cargo, flight kitchen, ground support equipment and maintenance facilities.