Orlando International Airport Opens New Terminal C Wing

Orlando International Airport has opened a new wing at Terminal C, expanding gate capacity and supporting the relocation of Virgin Atlantic operations from Terminal A.

The $462 million expansion adds gates 250 through 254, which are designed as Multiple Aircraft Ramp System gates. The configuration allows the new facilities to accommodate up to eight narrow-body aircraft positions or four wide-body aircraft.

The gates also feature common-use equipment, allowing multiple airlines to use the facilities for domestic and international operations.

“This new wing is an important step in our vision to deliver the very best experience for every guest who travels through Orlando International Airport,” said Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “By expanding Terminal C and welcoming Virgin Atlantic to its new home, we are adding capacity, improving flexibility and creating a more balanced flow of passengers across all terminals.”

The project team included HNTB, Jacobs and Hensel Phelps. The Federal Aviation Administration and Florida Department of Transportation also provided funding for the expansion.

The new gates were part of Terminal C’s original Phase 1 development plan but were deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virgin Atlantic’s relocation to Terminal C is expected to improve the efficiency of its international arrival and departure operations while helping distribute passenger traffic more evenly across the airport.

The expansion will help Terminal C accommodate 10 million to 12 million passengers annually while reducing some passenger volume in Terminals A and B. MCO served nearly 58 million passengers in 2025.

The additional capacity also comes as the aviation authority prepares for renovations in Terminals A and B. Planned work includes expanded and updated restrooms across all four airsides, along with new finishes, lighting and other interior improvements at Airsides 1 and 3.

Terminal C opened in 2022 and is connected to the airport’s train station, providing access to intercity passenger rail service.