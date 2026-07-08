Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Board of Commissioners

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has announced six members of its newly reconstituted Board of Commissioners following changes to the board structure under Tennessee Public Chapter No. 978.

Effective July 1, the new state law established a nine-member board. Six commissioners are appointed by state officials, including Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Three additional commissioners are awaiting appointment by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and confirmation by the Metropolitan Council.

The six appointed commissioners are Lt. Gen. Dennis D. Cavin, U.S. Army retired; John R. Cheadle Jr.; Anthony D. “Tony” Giarratana; James W. “Jimmy” Granbery; Robert J. “Bobby” Joslin; and Tennessee Deputy Gov. and Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Stuart C. McWhorter.

“The broad policies supported by the Commissioners will assist MNAA in its ability to manage, operate, finance and maintain BNA and JWN,” said Doug Kreulen, MNAA president and CEO. “MNAA remains focused on safe, secure and efficient flight operations that support regional growth and deliver an exceptional experience for our travelers.”

Cavin brings more than three decades of military and defense industry leadership experience. Following 34 years of service in the U.S. Army, he held leadership positions at Lockheed Martin focused on international air and missile defense initiatives and business development.

Cheadle is managing partner at Cheadle Law and brings experience in business, aviation and aviation law. He has held an FAA airline transport pilot certificate and has been a licensed pilot since 1980.

Giarratana is president of Giarratana LLC and has worked in downtown Nashville real estate development for more than four decades. His work has included residential development, historic preservation and civic involvement across several Nashville organizations.

Granbery, who first joined the MNAA board in 2018, is chair of H.G. Hill Company and chair and CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company LLC. His background includes leadership roles with several regional civic and development organizations.

Joslin has served on the MNAA board since 2009 and is the owner and founder of Joslin and Son Signs. He is also involved with business, aviation and community organizations across Middle Tennessee.

McWhorter serves as Tennessee deputy governor and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. His background includes entrepreneurship, early-stage investing, corporate finance and state government leadership.