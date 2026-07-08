Avelo Airlines to Launch Five Routes From New McKinney National Airport Terminal

McKinney National Airport (DTX) will begin commercial passenger service in November with the opening of a new terminal and the launch of five nonstop routes by Avelo Airlines.

Avelo will begin flights from the North Texas airport to Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. The airline will base two aircraft at DTX and expects to create more than 100 jobs in the region, including positions for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, baggage handlers and gate agents.

The first flights will begin Nov. 11 with twice-weekly service to Fort Myers. Las Vegas and Orlando service will begin Nov. 12, followed by Fort Lauderdale and Tampa on Nov. 19. Orlando and Fort Lauderdale will each operate five times per week, Las Vegas and Tampa four times per week and Fort Myers twice per week.

“The City of McKinney welcomes Avelo Airlines and the exciting new nonstop service it will provide from McKinney National Airport,” said McKinney Mayor Bill Cox. “As growth continues to reshape North Texas, McKinney is playing an increasingly important role in the region’s future.”

The launch will coincide with the opening of DTX’s new 46,000-square-foot passenger terminal. The facility will initially feature four boarding gates with the ability to expand to six, centralized food and beverage concessions, passenger hold rooms, a 980-space public parking lot, onsite rental car facilities and ground transportation services.

“I am proud to share that years of planning, partnership, and hard work will come to fruition in November 2026, which is when we will open a brand-new passenger terminal and welcome Avelo Airlines to McKinney National Airport,” said Ken Carley, director of aviation at McKinney National Airport.

The airport has operated as a general aviation facility for more than 40 years. General aviation operations will continue under the FAA identifier TKI, while commercial passenger operations will use the IATA code DTX.

Avelo will operate the new routes with Boeing 737 aircraft. The McKinney operation will become one of the carrier’s five national crew bases.