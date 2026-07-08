Avelo Airlines Announces Five Routes From New McKinney Base

Avelo Airlines will establish a new base at McKinney National Airport (DTX), launching commercial passenger service to five destinations beginning Nov. 11.

The carrier will offer nonstop flights from the North Texas airport to Las Vegas and four Florida markets: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa.

Avelo will base Boeing 737-800 aircraft at DTX to support the new service. The airline said the base is expected to create more than 100 local jobs.

“Avelo was built for moments like this, and we are thrilled to be the launch and anchor airline at McKinney,” said Andrew Levy, founder and CEO of Avelo Airlines. “Our everyday low fares, the ease of using DTX, and our consistent industry-leading on-time performance are a winning combination for travelers.”

The launch will make Avelo the first commercial airline to establish scheduled passenger service at McKinney National Airport. The airport serves McKinney and the broader Collin County area north of Dallas.

The new routes will expand Avelo’s presence in its home state of Texas while providing North Texas passengers with an alternative to the region’s larger commercial airports.

Avelo will operate the routes using 184-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.