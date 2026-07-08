DEN CEO Phil Washington Receives AMAC Leadership Award

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington has received the William “Bill” Jennings Airport Director of the Year Award from the Airport Minority Advisory Council.

The award recognizes airport executives for leadership, industry impact and efforts to expand opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses. Washington was recognized for initiatives supporting disadvantaged and historically underutilized businesses at DEN.

“I’m honored to be recognized by AMAC for the work we have done at DEN to expand access and business opportunities for minority and disadvantaged businesses, especially in the concessions program,” Washington said.

Since 2021, DEN has directed more than $742 million in work to small and historically underutilized businesses. The airport has also achieved nearly 32% small business participation in its concessions program, generating more than $200 million in small business concession revenue.

DEN has also introduced equity requirements in solicitations, including mandatory equity, diversity and inclusion plans, while expanding the use of diverse evaluation panels and increasing transparency in procurement processes.

The recognition comes as DEN’s concessions program earned 12 awards in the 2026 Moodie Davitt Report Airport Food and Beverage Awards.

Gold award recipients included airport concepts in categories covering new openings, bars and pubs, sense of place, food and beverage offerings, food-to-go concepts and social media appeal. DEN concepts recognized included The Bindery, Maria Empanada, Uncle, Williams & Graham, The Bagel Deli, D Bar, Tocabe, Voodoo Doughnut, Finch on the Fly and Sunset Loop Market.

The gold award winners advanced as finalists for the competition’s primary awards, scheduled to be presented in Bengaluru, India, in July.

DEN also received silver awards in the coffee or tea shop, casual dining restaurant and food hall categories. Recognized concepts included Starbucks, Kabod Coffee, Tocabe, ChoLon Modern Asian and Denver Street Eats.