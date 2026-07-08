Port of Oakland Promotes Doug Mansel to Assistant Director of Aviation

The Port of Oakland has promoted Doug Mansel to assistant director of aviation at Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK).

Mansel had served as acting assistant director of aviation since July 2024. In the permanent role, he will continue overseeing aviation security, terminal services, airside operations, and parking and ground transportation.

“Doug has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and deep operational expertise during his time as Acting Assistant Director of Aviation,” said Craig Simon, director of aviation at the Port of Oakland. “This promotion reflects his proven ability to guide essential airport functions and support OAK’s continued growth and success.”

Mansel has worked for the Port of Oakland for more than two decades. He joined the organization in 2000 as an aviation planner in the Aviation Planning and Development Department before advancing to airside operations superintendent.

In that role, Mansel oversaw day-to-day airport operations and responsibilities associated with the Airport Emergency Plan. He was promoted to aviation security manager in 2010, overseeing Transportation Security Administration regulatory compliance, the airport's ID Badging Office and contract law enforcement services.

“I am honored to step into this role on a permanent basis and continue supporting the incredible team at OAK,” Mansel said. “Together, we remain focused on delivering safe, efficient, and high-quality service to our passengers, partners, and community.”

Mansel is a past chair of the Airports Council International-North America Operations and Technical Affairs Committee and the organization's Public Safety and Security Committee. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and is a certified professional flight instructor.