Midway Partnership Earns ACI-NA’s Top Airport Concessions Honor

Midway Partnership and the Chicago Department of Aviation have received the Richard A. Griesbach Award of Excellence in Airport Concessions from Airports Council International-North America.

The award recognizes the redevelopment of Chicago Midway International Airport’s dining, retail and passenger amenities program. Midway Partnership, a joint venture of Vantage Group, SSP America and Hudson, has invested more than $75 million in the program since assuming management in 2017.

The redevelopment expanded Midway’s concessions footprint from approximately 40,000 square feet to 70,000 square feet and brought more than 70 dining and retail brands to the airport. Since 2017, the program has opened 55 concessions locations, including 26 concepts with local ties.

Local offerings include R.J. Grunts, Mr. Beef, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Connie’s Pizza and America’s Dog & Burger. The airport has also added retail and passenger amenities including MAC Cosmetics, Jo Malone, The Club MDW and Gameway.

“The transformation of Midway International Airport would not be possible without our great partners who consistently deliver a first-class airport experience for our passengers,” said Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Michael McMurray. “Since 2017, Midway Partnership has been an amazing collaborator with the CDA in the reimagination of concessions options throughout the airport.”

The program includes 11 new full-service restaurants, a 15,000-square-foot food hall in Concourse A and a new Central Market with expanded dining and shopping options.

Midway’s concessions generated more than $144 million in sales during 2025, the highest annual total since Midway Partnership began managing the program.

The redevelopment has also emphasized participation by local and disadvantaged businesses. Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise participation has reached 56%, while concessions employment is expected to grow from approximately 700 positions to 1,400.

“We have built a platform that celebrates Chicago’s iconic local brands and concession operators, elevates the traveler experience, and creates meaningful economic opportunity,” said Sammy Patel, vice president commercial at Vantage Airport Group and CEO of Midway Partnership.

Midway Partnership and the Chicago Department of Aviation also continue to develop terminal marketing programs, seasonal events, passenger engagement activities and pop-up activations designed to support concessions operators and reinforce the airport’s Chicago identity.