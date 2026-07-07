LAS Passenger Traffic Falls 8.4% in May

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) served 4.57 million arriving and departing passengers in May, an 8.4% decrease from the nearly 4.99 million passengers recorded during the same month in 2025.

Year-to-date passenger traffic reached 21.5 million through May, down 6.2% from 22.9 million during the first five months of 2025.

Domestic traffic totaled 4.2 million passengers in May, an 8.6% year-over-year decline. International traffic fell 5.7% to 286,306 passengers, while west side and helicopter operations served 75,076 passengers, down 5.3%.

Despite the overall decline, several major carriers recorded year-over-year growth at LAS. Frontier Airlines passenger traffic increased 12.8% to 398,146 passengers, while United Airlines grew 8.3% to 403,355 passengers. American Airlines traffic increased 2.2% to 407,739 passengers.

Southwest Airlines remained LAS' largest carrier, serving 1.95 million passengers during the month, down 0.4% from May 2025. Delta Air Lines served approximately 463,000 passengers, a decrease of about 3%.

Among other domestic carriers, Alaska Airlines recorded a 28.7% increase in May traffic, JetBlue Airways grew 31.4% and Breeze Airways increased 94.4% compared with the same month last year.

International traffic results were mixed. Volaris passenger volume increased 37.2% year over year, while Virgin Atlantic grew 1.4% and KLM increased 4.2%. WestJet traffic declined 20.1%, and British Airways traffic fell 13%.

Terminal 3 passenger traffic increased 8.4% year over year to 1.51 million passengers in May, while Terminal 1 traffic declined 15.1% to 2.98 million.