LAS Passenger Traffic Falls 8.4% in May

Harry Reid International Airport served more than 4.5 million passengers in May, with traffic down 8.4% from a year earlier as both domestic and international volumes declined.
Source Harry Reid International Airport
July 7, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) served 4.57 million arriving and departing passengers in May, an 8.4% decrease from the nearly 4.99 million passengers recorded during the same month in 2025.

Year-to-date passenger traffic reached 21.5 million through May, down 6.2% from 22.9 million during the first five months of 2025.

Domestic traffic totaled 4.2 million passengers in May, an 8.6% year-over-year decline. International traffic fell 5.7% to 286,306 passengers, while west side and helicopter operations served 75,076 passengers, down 5.3%.

Despite the overall decline, several major carriers recorded year-over-year growth at LAS. Frontier Airlines passenger traffic increased 12.8% to 398,146 passengers, while United Airlines grew 8.3% to 403,355 passengers. American Airlines traffic increased 2.2% to 407,739 passengers.

Southwest Airlines remained LAS' largest carrier, serving 1.95 million passengers during the month, down 0.4% from May 2025. Delta Air Lines served approximately 463,000 passengers, a decrease of about 3%.

Among other domestic carriers, Alaska Airlines recorded a 28.7% increase in May traffic, JetBlue Airways grew 31.4% and Breeze Airways increased 94.4% compared with the same month last year.

International traffic results were mixed. Volaris passenger volume increased 37.2% year over year, while Virgin Atlantic grew 1.4% and KLM increased 4.2%. WestJet traffic declined 20.1%, and British Airways traffic fell 13%.

Terminal 3 passenger traffic increased 8.4% year over year to 1.51 million passengers in May, while Terminal 1 traffic declined 15.1% to 2.98 million.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

PIT Reimagines Passenger Flow with Terminal Modernization Program
2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Seth Hatchell, MBA