MNAA Promotes Three Executives to Support Airport Growth

Josh Powell has been promoted to senior vice president and chief strategy officer; Kristen Deuben to senior vice president and deputy chief financial officer; and Adam Bouchard to senior vice president and deputy chief operating officer.

“These executive-level promotions represent a pivotal moment for MNAA as we position our organization for the next decade of growth, innovation and service,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “Each of these individuals brings the vision, expertise and commitment needed to further elevate the capabilities of BNA and JWN.”

Powell joined MNAA in 2008 and most recently served as vice president of strategy, airline and government relations. As chief strategy officer, he will oversee the authority’s strategic direction, airline affairs and air service development while supporting corporate communications, marketing and internal audit. He will also serve as MNAA’s liaison for local and state government relations.

During Powell’s tenure, BNA has added nearly a dozen airlines and expanded its nonstop network from 53 destinations to a record 115 as of June 2026.

Deuben joined MNAA in 2018 and previously served as vice president of finance. In her expanded role, she will oversee budgeting, accounting, financial planning and analysis, risk management, treasury and procurement.

She has 16 years of aviation accounting and financial management experience. Before joining MNAA, Deuben served as assistant controller for the Wayne County Airport Authority, which operates Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Willow Run Airport.