Delta Adds Daily Nonstop Service Between San José and Austin

Delta Air Lines will launch daily nonstop service between San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) beginning Oct. 6.

The route will operate with an Airbus A319 and increase Delta’s schedule at SJC to 23 daily departures across six nonstop destinations. According to the airport, the new flight will also provide the only premium seating option on the San José-Austin market.

“Austin has consistently been one of the most requested destinations from our passengers, and we are thrilled to welcome Delta’s new nonstop service,” said Mookie Patel, SJC director of aviation. “This route connects two global centers of innovation and opportunity, strengthening business and personal connections while providing travelers with more choice and convenience.”

Airport and city officials said the route will strengthen connections between two major technology and innovation markets.

“Austin and Silicon Valley share a spirit of innovation, creativity and economic growth,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “Delta’s new nonstop service creates stronger ties between these two influential regions while providing travelers with a convenient and reliable way to connect for business, tourism and cultural exchange.”

Delta also operates nonstop service from SJC to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City and Seattle.