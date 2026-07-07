Porter Launches Nonstop Ottawa-Hamilton Service

Porter Airlines has launched nonstop service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM), providing a new direct connection between Canada’s capital and Southern Ontario.

Porter is the only carrier operating nonstop flights between Ottawa and Hamilton. The route will operate twice daily using 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

The new service also provides connections through Ottawa to Atlantic Canada, including onward flights to Charlottetown, Fredericton and Moncton.

“Hamilton and Ottawa are important markets for Porter, and today’s launch reflects our commitment to connecting more Canadians with the travel experience they deserve,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting for Porter Airlines. “Whether flying for business or leisure, passengers on this route will enjoy the seamless, genuine service Porter is known for.”

The route expands Porter’s presence at Hamilton, where the carrier now serves a mix of domestic, transborder and leisure destinations. Porter also serves Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, giving the carrier a presence at three airports across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

“Porter Airlines’ new service between Hamilton and Ottawa is welcome news for travellers and for both communities,” said Joel Tkach, vice president of business development and marketing for the Ottawa Airport Authority. “Hamilton’s strengths in industry, health sciences, education and advanced manufacturing make it an important partner for Canada’s Capital Region, and this new route strengthens those connections.”

Peter Tong, chief executive officer of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, said the route provides the region’s business and leisure travelers with direct access to Ottawa while supporting the continued expansion of Porter’s network at the airport.