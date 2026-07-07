Manny Manriquez Named Aviation Director for Albuquerque Airports

Manny Manriquez, C.M., has been named aviation director for the City of Albuquerque Aviation Department, where he will oversee Albuquerque International Sunport and Double Eagle II Airport.

In the role, Manriquez will lead the management and long-term development of Albuquerque International Sunport, New Mexico’s largest commercial aviation facility, as well as Double Eagle II Airport, a general aviation reliever airport serving the Albuquerque region.

Manriquez joined the City of Albuquerque Aviation Department in 2022 and has served as acting aviation director since 2025. He previously held roles with the department as deputy director of aviation and innovation and commercial development manager.

“I feel blessed to be able to do so in my hometown of Albuquerque,” Manriquez said. “Our GA reliever airport Double Eagle II is such a gem as well. There’s a lot of untapped potential at both airports, and my mission over the coming years is to bring that potential to light and ensure that the wonderful people I lead in this department experience the joy of delivering even more for our community.”

Before joining the aviation department, Manriquez served as general director for the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and as a Nuclear Security Fellow with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. His experience includes public affairs, government relations, strategic planning and stakeholder engagement.

Manriquez earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and Asian studies from the University of California and a master’s degree in security studies from Georgetown University. He is a Certified Member of the American Association of Airport Executives.

ADK Consulting & Executive Search worked with the City of Albuquerque Aviation Department on the recruitment process.