Air Canada Launches Nonstop Halifax-Brussels Service

Air Canada has launched new seasonal nonstop service between Halifax Stanfield International Airport and Brussels, Belgium, expanding the airport's international route network with a new European destination.

The route operates three times weekly from June 18 through Sept. 5, providing Atlantic Canadian travelers with direct access to Brussels and connections across Europe, Africa and the Middle East through Air Canada's Star Alliance partners. The service complements the airline's year-round daily flights between Halifax and London Heathrow.

"We are proud to welcome Brussels to Halifax Stanfield's growing network of international destinations and are grateful to Air Canada for their continued investment in our region," said Joyce Carter, president and CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority. "Each new international route strengthens our ties to the world, helping Atlantic Canada remain connected, competitive, and builds on Halifax Stanfield's position as the most internationally connected airport of its size in North America."

Airport officials said the new service strengthens Halifax's connections to an important European business and government center while supporting tourism, trade and economic development across Atlantic Canada. Brussels is home to NATO headquarters and serves as a major hub for international business, diplomacy and innovation.

"The launch of our new Halifax-Brussels service marks another important step in strengthening Air Canada's Atlantic Canada network and expanding the travel choices available to our customers," said Mark Galardo, executive vice president and chief commercial officer and president of cargo for Air Canada. "With convenient non-stop access to Brussels, and onward connections across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East through our Star Alliance partners, this route opens new possibilities for leisure and business travel while supporting tourism, trade, and economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic."

The inaugural flight was celebrated at Halifax Stanfield with passenger activities and destination-themed events before the first departure. Flights operate from Halifax on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with return service from Brussels on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays through early September.