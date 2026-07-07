BWI Marshall Ranked Among Top 10 U.S. Airports in 2026 AirHelp Score

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport ranked among the top 10 U.S. airports in the 2026 AirHelp Score.

BWI Marshall earned the 10th-highest score among U.S. airports in the annual ranking. The 2026 assessment evaluated 279 airports across 76 countries using data on on-time performance, passenger satisfaction and the quality of airport facilities.

“I am extremely proud of this achievement, which showcases the hard work of the entire airport community to deliver outstanding air travel for our passengers,” said Shannetta Griffin, executive director and CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “The ranking will drive us to further innovate and elevate the passenger experience.”

AirHelp publishes annual airport and airline rankings based on operational performance and passenger experience data.

BWI Marshall served more than 25 million passengers in 2025. The airport offers approximately 300 daily nonstop departures to about 90 domestic and international destinations.

The airport generates an estimated $11.3 billion in total economic impact and supports more than 107,000 jobs across Maryland and the surrounding region.