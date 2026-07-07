JSX Adds Oakland-Santa Monica Nonstop Service

JSX will launch nonstop service between Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) and Santa Monica Airport (SMO) beginning Sept. 14.

The public charter air carrier will operate up to three flights per day between the two airports, with two daily flights on Saturdays. Service will use 30-seat ATR 42-600 aircraft equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi.

The new route expands JSX’s presence at OAK, where the carrier also offers service to Burbank, Carlsbad and Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to welcome JSX’s new nonstop service between Oakland and Santa Monica, expanding convenient and seamless travel options for our passengers,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “JSX's continued growth, building on existing service to Burbank, Carlsbad, and Las Vegas, enhances connectivity and provides travelers with more flexible, comfortable choices for reaching key destinations.”

Introductory one-way fares start at $149 and include at least two checked bags, onboard beverages and additional legroom. Customers use dedicated terminals at both airports and can check in 20 to 30 minutes before departure.

“Our customers tell us they want less friction and more speed when they travel within California,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. “This new service between Santa Monica and Oakland is truly California’s high-speed plane. From door-to-door, there’s no faster, more convenient way to go from the west side of Los Angeles to the North Bay than with JSX.”

The addition of Oakland expands JSX’s growing network from Santa Monica Airport and provides another intrastate connection between Northern and Southern California.