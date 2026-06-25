Delta Air Lines Adds Daily Nonstop Service Between San José and Austin

Delta Air Lines will launch daily nonstop service between San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) beginning Oct. 6, expanding its presence in Silicon Valley and adding another business-focused route to its network.

The new service will operate daily using an Airbus A319 and increase Delta's schedule at SJC to 23 daily departures serving six nonstop destinations. According to airport officials, the route will be the only nonstop option between San José and Austin offering premium cabin seating.

Airport leaders said the new route reflects growing demand between two major technology and innovation hubs while providing additional options for both business and leisure travelers.

"Austin has consistently been one of the most requested destinations from our passengers, and we are thrilled to welcome Delta's new nonstop service," said Mookie Patel, director of aviation at SJC. "This route connects two global centers of innovation and opportunity, strengthening business and personal connections while providing travelers with more choice and convenience."

San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire said the new service will strengthen economic and cultural ties between Northern California and Central Texas.

"Austin and Silicon Valley share a spirit of innovation, creativity and economic growth," Maguire said. "Delta's new nonstop service creates stronger ties between these two influential regions while providing travelers with a convenient and reliable way to connect for business, tourism and cultural exchange."

San José Mayor Matt Mahan said the route will support collaboration between two of the country's leading technology markets.

"San José and Austin are two of the nation's most dynamic centers for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship," Mahan said. "This new nonstop service strengthens the connection between our communities, making it easier for businesses to collaborate, talent to move freely, and visitors to experience all that San José and Silicon Valley have to offer."

Delta currently serves Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City and Seattle from San José. The addition of Austin further expands the airline's domestic network from Silicon Valley while providing another nonstop option for one of the airport's most requested destinations.