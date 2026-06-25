Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Launches FlyBrary to Enhance Passenger Experience

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) has introduced a new passenger amenity with the launch of the ECP FlyBrary, a free book exchange created in partnership with the Northwest Regional Library System.

Located inside the terminal, the FlyBrary operates on a simple honor system that encourages travelers to "Take a Book. Leave a Book. Enjoy the Journey." Passengers can borrow a book for their trip, donate one for future travelers or read while waiting for their flight.

Airport officials said the initiative is intended to enhance the passenger experience while promoting literacy and providing another way for travelers to relax before boarding.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance the passenger experience at ECP," said Parker W. McClellan, executive director of ECP. "The FlyBrary is intended to promote literacy, reduce flight anxiety and help create a positive and unique travel experience for travelers."

The Northwest Regional Library System will help support the program, giving travelers access to a rotating selection of books while encouraging community participation.

"We are thrilled to partner with ECP to share the joy of reading with travelers from across the world," said Robin Shader, library director for the Northwest Regional Library System. "We hope travelers of all ages will find their new favorite book and engage with the FlyBrary to help others take part in the excitement of reading."

In addition to the physical book exchange, library cardholders can access thousands of e-books, audiobooks and magazines through the Libby app, extending the reading experience beyond the terminal.