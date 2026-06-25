Chicago Rockford International Airport Expands DSV Partnership With New Luxembourg Cargo Service

Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) has expanded its cargo partnership with global logistics provider DSV through the launch of a new weekly freight service from Luxembourg Airport (LUX), further growing the airport's international cargo network.

The new service was announced during Air Cargo China in Shanghai and builds on DSV's existing weekly Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)-to-Rockford operation that launched in November 2025. Together, the routes strengthen RFD's position as a strategic cargo gateway linking Europe, Asia and the Americas.

"This expansion demonstrates the strength of our partnership with DSV and reinforces Rockford's position as a premier cargo gateway for international trade," said Zack Oakley, executive director of Chicago Rockford International Airport. "Rockford offers a unique value proposition for logistics providers through our dedicated, uncongested, 24/7 cargo operations, and we are proud to leverage this in support of DSV's expanding network."

The airport's cargo-focused operation includes 24/7 availability, average taxi times of approximately five minutes, on-site U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing, self-handling capabilities and room for future cargo development.

DSV officials said the performance of the Shanghai service demonstrated the operational advantages of using Rockford as a North American cargo hub.

"Rockford has proven itself to be a valued partner through its dedicated cargo focus, reliable infrastructure and operational consistency," said Stefan Krikken, head of airfreight – global at DSV. "The success of our Shanghai operation highlighted the strategic value of Rockford, and we have plans to further benefit from the airport's flexibility, fast transit times and dependable access to key markets."

The logistics company is also evaluating additional network expansion through Rockford, including a proposed cargo service connecting Incheon International Airport in South Korea with RFD later this year.

Chicago Rockford International Airport ranks among the top 20 U.S. cargo airports by gross landed weight and handles approximately 85 freighter flights each day. Airport officials say continued international service growth reflects increasing demand for alternative cargo gateways that offer faster aircraft turnaround times and reduced congestion compared with larger hub airports.