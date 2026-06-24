Neir’s Tavern Opens at JFK Terminal 8, Bringing Nearly 200 Years of Queens History to Travelers

Neir’s Tavern, a Queens institution dating back to 1829, has opened a new location at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 8, marking the first expansion in the tavern’s nearly 200-year history.

The opening is part of Terminal 8’s ongoing commercial redevelopment program led by American Airlines, ASUR Airports and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The airport location joins a growing lineup of locally inspired concessions designed to give travelers a stronger sense of place while passing through JFK.

Founded in Woodhaven, Queens, Neir’s Tavern has served generations of New Yorkers and is among the city’s oldest continuously operating establishments. The new terminal location offers several of the tavern’s signature menu items, including the Goodfella’s Burger, chicken wings and grilled chicken sandwiches, along with beer, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

“Neir’s has joined a roster of 20 locally inspired concessions that will create a uniquely New York sense of place,” said Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia. “Neir’s will provide travelers at Terminal 8 with a genuine Queens experience rooted in the historic tavern’s nearly two centuries of service to the community.”

Owner Loycent Gordon said the airport location represents a significant milestone in the tavern’s long history and will help support the future of the original neighborhood establishment.

“For nearly two centuries, since 1829, Neir’s Tavern has been a cornerstone of Queens,” Gordon said. “Today is a profoundly historic milestone. We are opening our first new location in nearly 200 years. The success of this location will directly help secure the survival of our flagship neighborhood location while allowing us to amplify our local community efforts for generations to come.”

The new restaurant is part of a $125 million commercial enhancement program at Terminal 8 that includes more than 60 new concessions. The initiative follows the terminal’s $400 million expansion and modernization completed in 2022 as part of the Port Authority’s $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport.

Airport officials said the addition reflects a broader strategy of integrating local businesses into the passenger experience while strengthening connections between travelers and the surrounding community.

“With its long and vibrant history, Neir’s Tavern will elevate the passenger experience at Terminal 8 by providing travelers with an authentic taste of JFK International Airport’s home borough of Queens,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Terminal 8 and its new, locally inspired commercial program are creating a unique sense of place that transforms the travel experience into an enjoyable part of the journey.”