Breeze Airways Adds Three New Cities, 11 New Routes Across Expanding Network

Breeze Airways announced the addition of three new cities and 11 new routes as part of its continued network expansion, with introductory one-way fares starting as low as $49. The new service includes a mix of nonstop and BreezeThru one-stop flights connecting underserved markets across the United States.

Among the additions are new routes from Dayton International Airport, including nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Raleigh-Durham. Burlington, Vermont, gains nonstop service to Baltimore, while Charleston, South Carolina, will receive new nonstop flights to Trenton, New Jersey.

The expansion also introduces new service to Vero Beach, Florida, one of three newly added destinations. Vero Beach will receive flights from Atlantic City, Baltimore, Raleigh-Durham and Trenton, along with one-stop BreezeThru connections from Burlington and Provo, Utah.

"We built Breeze to connect communities the big airlines overlook, and today we're doing exactly that with these latest additions to our growing footprint," said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. "Travelers in these markets will soon experience what we do best — affordable, nonstop flights paired with award-winning hospitality."

The new routes begin launching in late September and continue through January 2027. Several routes will operate seasonally, including new service between Madison, Wisconsin, and Fort Myers, Florida.

Breeze currently serves more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes across 91 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The carrier operates a fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft and continues to focus on secondary markets with limited nonstop service options.