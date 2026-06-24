SLO County Airport Partners With Cal Poly on Onsite Apiary Producing Local Honey

SLO County Airport (SBP) has launched a new sustainability initiative in partnership with California Polytechnic State University, establishing an onsite apiary that is now producing local honey available for travelers to purchase inside the terminal.

The apiary is managed in collaboration with Cal Poly's beekeeping program, giving students hands-on experience in beekeeping, habitat stewardship and sustainable agriculture while supporting pollinator health and biodiversity on airport property.

Located on undevelopable airport land, the project aligns with SBP's Sustainability & Decarbonization Plan and demonstrates how airports can repurpose operational areas to support environmental goals and community partnerships.

"One of the goals of our Sustainability & Decarbonization Plan is to advance a healthy and high-quality airport experience for all users," said Courtney Johnson, director of airports. "This new partnership helps promote our unique, environmentally conscious identity to all our passengers while benefitting the local ecosystem through student education."

County officials said the initiative supports both sustainability and workforce development by creating educational opportunities while improving environmental outcomes.

"This partnership is a great example of how we can work together locally to support sustainability and education," said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg. "By using airport land in a thoughtful way, we're not only supporting pollinator health, but also creating opportunities for students and strengthening our connection to the community."

Honey produced from the airport's hives is now available for purchase in the terminal, offering passengers a locally made product that directly reflects the airport's sustainability efforts. Airport officials said the project highlights how small-scale initiatives can contribute to broader environmental and community engagement goals.