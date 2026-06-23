Nashville Airport Authority Promotes Chris Saunders to Lead Airline Affairs and Air Service Development

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has promoted Chris Saunders to assistant vice president of airline affairs and air service development, expanding his leadership role as Nashville International Airport (BNA) continues its growth trajectory.

Saunders will oversee airline agreements, leases and service licenses while continuing to lead air service development efforts and negotiations that support the airport’s strategic growth objectives.

“Chris has played a central role in shaping BNA’s air service development, and his promotion strengthens our ability to meet the needs of a rapidly growing region,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

Saunders joined MNAA in 2009 and most recently served as director of airline affairs and air service development. During his tenure, he has helped expand airline partnerships and support growth in both nonstop destinations and international air service at BNA.

In his new role, Saunders will continue to guide the development and execution of business plans, contracts and commercial agreements tied to airline service and airport growth initiatives.

Saunders holds a bachelor's degree in aviation management and a Master of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. He also holds the Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) designation from the American Association of Airport Executives.

The promotion comes as BNA continues work on its New Horizon expansion program and manages sustained passenger growth that has made the airport one of the fastest-growing commercial airports in the United States.