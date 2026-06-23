AUS Adds Aira Service to Improve Accessibility for Blind and Low-Vision Travelers

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has launched a new accessibility initiative through a partnership with Aira Explorer, a mobile app that provides real-time visual interpreting services for travelers who are blind or have low vision.

The service allows passengers to connect with trained visual interpreters at no cost while at the airport. Using a smartphone’s camera and microphone, interpreters can assist with navigation, reading flight information displays, locating amenities, identifying signage and completing other travel-related tasks.

Airport officials said the service is part of AUS’s broader effort to improve accessibility and create a more inclusive passenger experience.

“At AUS, we are committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming experience for every traveler,” said Ghizlane Badawi, chief executive officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “Partnering with Aira Explorer helps remove barriers by providing blind and low-vision passengers with greater independence, confidence and access to information throughout their journey.”

The Aira platform also includes an AI-powered image description feature that can provide instant visual information, with the option for a live interpreter to verify results.

Prior to the launch, AUS partnered with several local and national organizations representing blind and visually impaired individuals to test the technology in the Barbara Jordan Terminal. Participants provided feedback to help airport officials better understand the needs of travelers with vision impairments.

“Tools like Aira Explorer can help make air travel more accessible and independent for people who are blind or have low vision,” said Pam Chesser, president of the National Federation of the Blind Austin Chapter. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with AUS and provide feedback that can help improve the travel experience for our community.”

The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Travelers can access the platform through the Aira Explorer mobile app, which is available on Apple and Android devices.

The accessibility enhancement comes as AUS continues work on its Journey With AUS expansion and development program, a multi-phase effort designed to accommodate passenger growth and improve the overall airport experience.