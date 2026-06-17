SuperShuttle Settlement Expands Accessible Airport Transportation for Wheelchair Users

Travelers who require wheelchair-accessible vehicles will gain broader access to airport transportation under a class action settlement approved by the U.S. District Court.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed by three Bay Area residents against the companies that own and operate SuperShuttle, which serves more than 70 airports across the U.S., including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.

Under the settlement, SuperShuttle agreed to provide wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs) throughout all of its service areas and during the same hours that non-accessible transportation services are available. Customers requiring a WAV will also receive service at the same cost and with the same convenience as other passengers.

The company also committed to additional training for vehicle operators and customer service representatives.

“Accessible airport shuttles enable wheelchair users to travel, whether it's for work, to visit family, or go on vacation. We brought this case to improve access to travel that is guaranteed by the ADA, and are glad this settlement will do just that,” said plaintiff Kathi Pugh.

“The ability to get to the airport and to other destinations when you travel is critical, but especially so when you have a disability,” said plaintiff Jan Garrett. “This important settlement will help people across the country have accessible transportation options when they travel for work or pleasure.”

Plaintiff Dorene Giacopini said the agreement provides an additional option for travelers with mobility disabilities.

“Having another option to get to the airport will definitely lighten the load on people with mobility disabilities. One fewer hurdle to overcome,” Giacopini said.

The plaintiffs were represented by Disability Rights Advocates, a nonprofit legal center focused on enforcing disability rights protections under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The ADA's promise of full and equal participation in public life cannot be realized without accessible transportation,” said Amelia Evard, staff attorney at Disability Rights Advocates. “With this settlement agreement, people who need a wheelchair accessible vehicle will have better options for booking airport and ground transportation across the country.”

Founded in 1993, Disability Rights Advocates has pursued class action cases aimed at expanding access to transportation, health care, education, employment and housing for people with disabilities.