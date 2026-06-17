ATL ESG Report Highlights Emissions Reductions, Workforce Diversity and Community Impact

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance report, outlining progress in sustainability, community engagement and operational performance as the airport marks its 100th year.

The report, titled A Century in Flight, highlights environmental metrics and workforce initiatives while documenting how the airport is integrating sustainability into its long-term development strategy.

"Our 2025 ESG Report may look like a page of performance metrics, but there's so much more. It tells the story of an airport that is building for the future while remaining grounded in service, accountability and opportunity," said Ricky Smith, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to the report, ATL achieved an estimated 5.8% reduction in emissions per passenger in 2025 compared with the average from 2022 through 2024. The airport also reported a 93% cumulative construction waste diversion rate for capital projects since 2016 and a 61% cumulative reduction in design water use compared with LEED baseline standards over the same period.

The airport's sustainability efforts also include 281 electric vehicle charging stations across its facilities.

The report highlights several workforce and community initiatives. Employees completed more than 40,000 human trafficking awareness training sessions and contributed 204 volunteer hours. The airport said people of color account for 88% of its workforce and women represent 43% of employees.

Within executive management, 73% of leaders are people of color and 41% are women.

“As ATL marks a century in flight, this report demonstrates how environmental stewardship, community investment and strong governance are helping shape the next era of growth for the world's busiest, and most efficient airport,” Smith said.

Airport officials said the annual ESG report serves as a framework for aligning sustainability with infrastructure planning, operational decision-making and workforce development while reinforcing ATL's role as a global gateway and economic engine.

Hartsfield-Jackson generates an estimated $66 billion in annual economic impact for Georgia and remains the world's busiest airport by passenger traffic.