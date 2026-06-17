YYC Expects Record Summer Travel Season With More Than 6 Million Passengers

YYC Calgary Airport is preparing for one of the busiest summer travel seasons in its history, forecasting more than 6 million passengers over the coming months.

The projection follows a record-setting summer in 2025, when Calgary Airports welcomed more than 4 million travelers and recorded monthly passenger totals exceeding 2 million.

“An airport is where summer really starts for a lot of people,” said Chris Miles, chief operating officer of Calgary Airports. “Even as people plan more carefully this year, travel still matters deeply. At YYC, we’re focused on making sure guests feel prepared, supported and welcomed, so their time here feels like part of the journey, not just the step before it.”

Airport officials expect more than 66,000 travelers to move through YYC on an average day during the summer season, prompting coordination among airport stakeholders to help manage peak travel periods.

“Summer is a high travel season. While our screening lines are well staffed, lineups can occur during peak travel times,” said Gurjit Gill, general manager of service delivery for the Prairie region at the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA). “Arriving early helps ensure travelers have enough time to check in, go through security screening and get to their gate.”

CATSA is encouraging passengers to familiarize themselves with carry-on and checked baggage rules before arriving at the airport.

Tourism Calgary expects a busy season as well, with nearly 75 sporting events, conventions and major gatherings scheduled through the end of September.

“As Calgary gains global momentum, summer continues to be the busiest season for tourism,” said Alisha Reynolds, president and CEO of Tourism Calgary. “Whether you live here or you're showing Calgary off to guests, the city has so much to offer.”

Airport officials are advising passengers to arrive at least two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international flights. They are also encouraging travelers to reserve parking in advance and make use of online accessibility services.

YYC is supplementing the passenger experience with seasonal amenities, including live music performances, family-friendly services, baggage and coat check options, and assistance from the airport's White Hat volunteer program.

Calgary Airports operates YYC Calgary International Airport and YBW Springbank Airport. The organization was recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for 2026 and said its airports support thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic activity throughout the region.