Nashville Airport Authority Promotes Leaders in Operations and IT Roles

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has promoted two longtime employees to leadership positions aimed at strengthening airport operations and technology systems as traffic and infrastructure demands continue to grow.

Michael Glazer has been promoted to assistant vice president of terminal operations and facilities, while Robert Wethington has been named director of IT client field services.

“These promotions reflect MNAA’s commitment to developing strong internal leaders who can guide our organization through continued growth and rising operational demands and evolving opportunities in technology,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “Michael and Robert have both demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep expertise and a strong dedication to our mission.”

Glazer assumed his new role in April and now oversees the authority's terminal and facilities, customer service, and projects and planning teams.

He joined MNAA in 2022 after holding operational positions at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and San José Mineta International Airport in California. Since arriving in Nashville, he has taken on progressively larger responsibilities, most recently leading the facilities team.

Glazer is an instrument-rated private pilot, an FAA Part 107 remote pilot and serves as an Airport Security Coordinator. He also holds Certified Member and Airport Certified Employee credentials from the American Association of Airport Executives and maintains certifications in airfield operations and safety management systems.

Wethington, who joined MNAA in 2017 as a telecommunications coordinator, now oversees the teams responsible for supporting the authority's operational technology systems.

During his tenure, he has led several technology initiatives, including a modernization of the airport's common-use system completed in 2024 that improved passenger processing and operational efficiency.

Wethington earned his Certified Member designation from AAAE in 2024 and brings more than 30 years of information technology and telecommunications experience. Prior to joining the airport authority, he spent 15 years supporting Nashville International Airport as a vendor.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Wethington has held several positions within the organization, including telecommunications manager and manager of IT client field services.

Nashville International Airport generated $13.8 billion in economic impact and supported 80,000 jobs in 2024, according to the State of Tennessee's 2025 Economic Impact Study. The airport is undergoing a major expansion through its New Horizon development program.

John C. Tune Airport, which also falls under MNAA's oversight, generated $177 million in economic impact and supported approximately 1,000 jobs during the same period.