Nice Airport Gains First Year-Round New York Service as La Compagnie Extends Route

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport will gain year-round nonstop service to New York for the first time following a decision by La Compagnie to continue operating its Nice-New York (Newark) route through the 2026-27 winter season.

The all-business-class airline said the expansion is driven by strong demand from U.S. travelers visiting the French Riviera and growing interest among Southern France passengers seeking direct access to New York.

The route will operate twice weekly during the winter season, with departures from Nice on Tuesdays and Fridays and return flights from Newark on Mondays and Fridays.

“As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, La Compagnie’s decision to extend its Nice-New York service throughout the winter season takes on particular significance, and we are delighted to welcome this development,” said Franck Goldnadel, chairman of the executive board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.

Goldnadel said maintaining a year-round transatlantic connection will strengthen the region's attractiveness while reinforcing economic, tourism and cultural ties between France and the United States.

The move marks the first time travelers will have access to direct service between Nice and New York outside the traditional summer season. Airport officials said the extension aligns with broader efforts to promote year-round tourism on the French Riviera.

“The extension of our Nice-New York service into the autumn and winter seasons reflects La Compagnie’s continued growth momentum,” said Christian Vernet, chief executive officer of La Compagnie. “This expansion further strengthens our position in a strategic market and reflects our commitment to delivering a unique transatlantic travel experience dedicated entirely to business-class passengers.”

La Compagnie operates Airbus A321neo aircraft configured exclusively with business-class seating. The carrier offers fully flat seats, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and onboard dining developed with guest chefs.

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport handled 15.23 million commercial passengers in 2025 and serves 130 destinations across 47 countries. It remains France’s second-busiest airport and, outside of Paris, offers 16 regularly scheduled long-haul routes.

La Compagnie currently operates services linking Paris-Orly, Nice and Milan with New York-Newark. The airline launched its Nice service in 2019 and said the year-round expansion reflects continued demand for premium transatlantic travel.