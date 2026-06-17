OAK Nears Completion of $80 Million Dike Project to Protect Airfield From Flooding and Seismic Events

Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) is approaching completion of a major infrastructure initiative aimed at protecting the airfield from rising sea levels and the impacts of major earthquakes.

The Airport Perimeter Dike Improvement Project, which began in 2020, consists of two phases and carries an estimated cost of $80 million. Construction is expected to be completed in September.

“OAK operates at the edge of the San Francisco Bay, and this work ensures the airport can safely serve the region for generations to come,” said Kristi McKenney, executive director of the Port of Oakland.

The 4.5-mile perimeter dike stretches between Alameda and San Leandro and has protected the airport since the 1950s. Built primarily on reclaimed bay land, the structure shields low-lying airfield areas from flooding and tidal inundation.

Phase 1 of the project, completed in 2022, raised the elevation of the dike to exceed Federal Emergency Management Agency standards. The improvements are expected to provide 30 to 35 years of protection against sea level rise, storm surge and changing climate conditions.

Phase 2, currently in its final stages, focuses on strengthening a 5,000-foot section of the dike to improve seismic resiliency. The work utilizes Cement Deep Soil Mixing technology, which stabilizes deep soil layers with reinforced columns designed to reduce settlement and liquefaction risks during earthquakes.

“Given the Bay Area’s high seismic exposure and the airport’s location on soils prone to liquefaction, this work is essential to maintaining operational integrity following a major seismic event,” said Emilia Sánchez, director of engineering at the Port of Oakland. “This project ensures OAK will be ready when the region needs it most.”

Phase 1 cost approximately $30 million, including $6.4 million provided through California's Local Levee Assistance Program. Phase 2 carries an estimated cost of $52.7 million, with $32 million funded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. O.C. Jones & Sons constructed the first phase, while Granite Construction is completing the second phase.

Airport officials said maintaining operations following a disaster is critical to supporting emergency response efforts, cargo movement and regional economic recovery.

According to the Port of Oakland, the dike improvements represent one of the largest waterfront infrastructure projects in the Bay Area focused on climate adaptation and seismic resilience.