Hartsfield-Jackson Named Airport of the Year by AMAC

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) received multiple honors during the 41st Annual Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) Airport Business Conference, including the organization's Airport of the Year award.

The conference, held June 10-14 in National Harbor, Maryland, brought together more than 1,500 airport executives, aviation professionals and industry stakeholders.

ATL was recognized for its efforts to advance economic opportunity, workforce development, supplier diversity and community engagement. The airport also received AMAC's Runway to Success Award for initiatives aimed at developing future aviation professionals and expanding business participation.

“These recognitions reflect the dedication, innovation and leadership of our entire airport team,” said Ricky Smith, general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. “At ATL, we believe our success is measured not only by the passengers we serve, but by the opportunities we create for businesses, employees and communities.”

Walter Vinson, assistant general manager of government affairs, received AMAC's Advocate of the Year Award for his work supporting policies and partnerships intended to expand opportunities across the aviation industry.

AMAC Atlanta also presented Recognition of Service awards to Smith; Tyronia Smith, chief commercial revenue officer; Karen Ellis, assistant general manager of customer experience; and Leticia Caviness, director of airport business engagement.

Several airport executives participated in conference panels addressing topics including sustainability, workforce development, customer experience and business growth strategies.

Atlanta will host the 2027 AMAC Airport Business Conference, with Hartsfield-Jackson serving as the host airport.

The Airport Minority Advisory Council is a nonprofit trade association focused on increasing minority and women participation in employment and contracting opportunities throughout the aviation and aerospace industries.