Lakeland Names Adam Lunn Interim Airport Director

Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse has appointed Adam Lunn, C.M., ACE, as interim director of Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL), effective June 14.

Lunn began his career at the airport more than 15 years ago as an intern and joined the airport staff in 2011. Most recently, he served as assistant airport director, where he played a key role in the airport’s financial and operational management.

“Adam will serve as interim airport director while City Management and airport leadership evaluate the strong potential for his permanent appointment to the position,” Sherrouse said. “I am confident that he will continue to provide the exceptional leadership and professionalism that have defined his career with the City.”

Sherrouse said Lunn’s experience and leadership have helped position Lakeland Linder as a respected player in the aviation industry.

“During his four years as assistant director, he has played a vital role in the airport’s financial and operational management, helping position the airport as a respected leader in the aviation industry,” Sherrouse said.

Lunn said he is honored to lead the airport during the transition.

“I am both humbled and excited by this opportunity to serve as the interim airport director for Lakeland Linder International Airport,” Lunn said. “As one of the nation’s fastest-growing and most dynamic airports, our team is ready to continue its mission of providing a safe and reliable airfield for our tenants, users and the flying public.”

Lunn holds a master of business administration degree from Florida Southern College and a bachelor of science degree in management from the University of South Florida. He is a Certified Member of the American Association of Airport Executives, an Airport Certified Employee in Operations, and holds FAA private pilot and remote pilot certifications.

Lakeland Linder International Airport has emerged as one of Florida’s fastest-growing airports, supporting a mix of commercial, cargo and general aviation activity.