Porter Launches Service From New Montreal Metropolitan Airport With 11 Routes

Porter Airlines has launched operations at the new Montreal Metropolitan Airport (MET), marking the start of service from a privately funded airport project intended to expand air access and support economic growth in the Greater Montreal region.

The carrier inaugurated four routes on June 15, connecting the airport with Vancouver, Toronto Pearson, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and St. John’s, Newfoundland. Over the following week, Porter plans to add seven additional destinations, bringing the total to 11 routes from the airport.

Passenger traffic at MET, whose official airport code remains YHU, is projected to reach one million travelers during its first year and eventually grow to four million passengers annually.

“Starting new routes is something that we often do, but launching 11 at once from a new airport to transform a city’s connectivity is exceptional,” said Michael Deluce, chief executive officer of Porter Airlines. “This is truly meaningful for Montreal’s people, economy and tourism, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Additional destinations launching during the week include Edmonton, Calgary, Halifax, Charlottetown, Winnipeg, Moncton and Hamilton. Seasonal service will be offered to St. John’s, Charlottetown, Winnipeg and Moncton.

With the addition of MET and continued operations at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Porter said it will nearly double its capacity in the Greater Montreal market this summer, adding more than 1,000 flights.

The carrier also plans to enhance regional connectivity through a partnership with Pascan Aviation, providing additional links across Quebec and the Maritimes.

“This new terminal is the result of a collaborative process involving citizens and elected officials,” said Simon-Pierre Diamond, interim president of Montreal Metropolitan Airport. “Today, we are proud to see that 80% of the population on Montreal’s South Shore supports the MET project.”

MET will be served by Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. Both feature two-by-two seating configurations with no middle seats.

“We are proud to welcome Porter Airlines to YHU Terminal at MET and to support the expansion of its network in Greater Montreal,” said Charles Roberge, president and chief executive officer of YHU Terminal. “Together, we are offering travelers an experience that combines Porter’s renowned service with a terminal specifically designed to provide a faster, more seamless and more comfortable journey from curb to gate.”

The launch represents one of the largest single-day network expansions in Porter’s history and adds a second commercial airport option for the Montreal market.