Virgin Atlantic to Relocate Orlando Operations to Terminal C

Virgin Atlantic will relocate its operations at Orlando International Airport (MCO) from Terminal A to Terminal C beginning June 30, as the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority continues efforts to balance passenger traffic across the airport complex.

The move coincides with the opening of Terminal C’s expansion, which adds four Multiple Aircraft Ramp System (MARS) gates capable of accommodating either eight narrowbody aircraft or four widebody aircraft. Terminal C opened in 2022 and serves the majority of MCO’s international carriers.

Virgin Atlantic has operated at MCO since 1992 and currently offers daily nonstop service to London Heathrow and Manchester, with Manchester frequencies increasing to twice daily during peak travel periods. The carrier also operates seasonal twice-weekly service to Edinburgh, Scotland.

Airport officials said the relocation is intended to provide a more predictable flow of passengers through security checkpoints, concessions and other airport facilities.

Passengers arriving on Virgin Atlantic flights can use the Mobile Passport Control app to expedite Customs processing. U.S. citizens may also utilize the Global Entry program.

Travelers with rental car or ground transportation reservations are encouraged to confirm pickup information with their providers. Rental car facilities remain available at Terminals A, B and C, and connecting passengers arriving at Terminals A or B can access Terminal C via the Terminal Link tram.

Orlando International Airport handled nearly 58 million passengers last year and serves as the primary gateway for international traffic into Central Florida.