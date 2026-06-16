Moore County Airport Breaks Ground on Corporate Hangars to Support Aviation and Defense Growth

Moore County Airport (KSOP) has broken ground on two new corporate aircraft hangars as part of a broader expansion strategy aimed at supporting business aviation and attracting additional economic investment to the region.

The new facilities will be occupied by Titan Echelon and AVA Technologies, two defense-focused companies whose work spans aviation services, technology development and national security operations. Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

The project is part of a larger growth initiative at the airport that also includes additional hangar development, construction of a new fixed base operator terminal and efforts to restore commercial air service.

“Today’s groundbreaking represents another important step in the continued evolution of Moore County Airport as a critical transportation and economic asset for our region,” said Adam Kiker, chairman of the Moore County Airport Authority. “The demand for aviation facilities continues to be strong, and these new corporate hangars will allow us to better serve the business community while creating additional opportunities for investment and economic activity.”

The hangars and associated infrastructure were designed by SBS Sandhills Building Systems.

Titan Echelon, a defense and national security contractor providing aviation services, logistics and operational support, selected Moore County Airport to support its future expansion plans.

“Moore County Airport provides an ideal location for our aviation operations and future expansion plans,” said Ian Young, chief growth officer for Titan Echelon. “The airport’s vision, infrastructure investments and commitment to supporting business growth made this an easy decision.”

AVA Technologies plans to establish its headquarters, aviation operations hub and systems integration center at the airport. The veteran-owned company develops technologies intended to support autonomous and networked defense capabilities.

“We’re invested in Moore County and in the military and veteran community that call this region home,” said Thomas Klonk, chief executive officer of AVA Technologies. “As we continue to grow our team and capabilities, Moore County Airport provides the ideal environment to support our long-term vision.”

Natalie Hawkins, president of the Moore County Economic Development Partnership, said the investment will create high-skilled jobs and strengthen the county’s tax base.

Airport officials said demand for corporate aviation facilities has increased in recent years, prompting continued infrastructure investments designed to attract new employers and expand services for aircraft operators and visitors.

Located near Pinehurst and Southern Pines, Moore County Airport generates more than $135 million annually in economic output and serves a mix of corporate aviation, military operations, flight training, maintenance and charter activity.