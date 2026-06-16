Dallas Department of Aviation Promotes Javier Centeno to Assistant Director of Operations

The City of Dallas Department of Aviation has appointed Javier Centeno, A.A.E., as assistant director of operations for the Dallas Airport System, which includes Dallas Love Field and Dallas Executive Airport. The appointment was announced by ADK Consulting & Executive Search, which assisted with the recruitment process.

Centeno brings more than 14 years of aviation leadership experience in regulatory compliance, safety management and airfield operations. Since joining the Dallas Department of Aviation in 2022, he has served as superintendent of airport operations, managing the division’s $3.5 million budget and coordinating multimillion-dollar capital improvement projects. Prior to that, he was deputy director of operations and facilities for the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to continue serving our dedicated team and community during this transformative era of growth for both Dallas Love Field and Dallas Executive Airport,” Centeno said. “My commitment is to empower our staff and work together to build a world-class gateway as we advance major modernization initiatives and key future projects.”

Centeno earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation management and operations from Southern Illinois University and an MBA in airport management from the University of Central Missouri. He is an Accredited Airport Executive through the American Association of Airport Executives.

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, specializes in executive recruitment and management consulting for public- and private-sector organizations.