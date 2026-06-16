Porter Expands Winter Network With New Turks and Caicos Service and Hamilton-Tampa Route

Porter Airlines is expanding its winter leisure network with new nonstop service to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, from Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ottawa International Airport, along with a new route linking Hamilton International Airport and Tampa International Airport.

Service between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Providenciales (PLS) will begin Nov. 6 with up to five weekly flights, while Ottawa (YOW)-Providenciales service will launch Dec. 17 with two weekly flights, pending government approval.

The carrier is also introducing four weekly flights between Hamilton (YHM) and Tampa (TPA) beginning Dec. 18. The new Florida route expands Porter's presence at Hamilton, where the airline already serves Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

The additions bring Porter’s number of winter sun destinations to 10, including recently announced routes to Aruba, San José, Costa Rica, Montego Bay and Los Cabos, as well as existing service to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Nassau, Grand Cayman and Liberia.

“Porter is focused on delivering what passengers truly want: more destinations and a distinctly elevated economy experience,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting for Porter Airlines. “We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard for their next getaway.”

Toronto Pearson-Providenciales service will operate five times weekly during peak periods, while Ottawa-Providenciales flights will operate Thursdays and Sundays. Hamilton-Tampa service will be offered four times weekly.

The new routes will be operated with Porter's 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which feature a two-by-two seating configuration and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Airport officials said the additions strengthen connectivity and expand travel options for passengers.

“Porter continues to demonstrate its commitment to Hamilton International Airport, bringing new destinations, enhanced connectivity and greater travel choice to our community,” said Peter Tong, chief executive officer of TradePort International Corporation.

Joel Tkach, vice president of business development and marketing for the Ottawa International Airport Authority, said the Turks and Caicos route will provide travelers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region with a new nonstop option to a popular Caribbean destination.

Porter has steadily expanded its network in recent years, positioning itself as a growing competitor in both domestic and leisure markets across North America.