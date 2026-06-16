Survey Finds Strong Support for Return of Commercial Service at Naples Airport

An independent survey commissioned by the Naples Airport Authority found that 80.3% of Collier County respondents support the return of commercial airline service at Naples Airport.

The poll was conducted from May 27 to June 1 by American Pulse Research & Polling and included 633 registered voters. Support remained strong among City of Naples residents, where 73.9% viewed the return of daily airline service favorably.

The survey was requested by the airport authority’s board as discussions continue with American Airlines, which submitted a letter of intent in May to begin three daily flights starting Dec. 2.

American's proposal calls for service operated by PSA Airlines using 65-seat Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft. The flights would comply with Naples Airport's voluntary curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“Naples Airport has been an asset to this community since it was established in 1943 as a military airfield, but its uses have evolved over the years,” said Chris Rozansky, executive director of the Naples Airport Authority. “This survey shows that residents have a favorable view toward the return of commercial service.”

According to the survey, 77.6% of respondents said they would likely use Naples Airport if commercial service were available, while 75% indicated they would consider flying American Airlines from Naples.

Respondents were also asked whether they would pay higher fares for the convenience of using Naples Airport. Just over half, 51%, said they would be willing to do so.

American Airlines has proposed supporting modifications to the airport's North Road Terminal through lease and rental payments and has not requested financial incentives.

Naples Airport handled 125,926 flight operations in 2025. If implemented, American's proposed flights would account for less than 2% of total annual operations.

Commercial airline service last operated at Naples Airport in 2017, while the airport's final American Airlines flight departed in 2001.

Under Federal Aviation Administration rules, public-use airports are required to negotiate in good faith with prospective airline operators.