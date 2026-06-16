Porter Launches Nonstop Service Between Ottawa and Deer Lake

Porter Airlines has launched new nonstop service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Deer Lake Regional Airport (YDF), providing the only direct connection between the two cities.

The seasonal route began June 11 and will operate four roundtrips per week through early September. Flights are operated with Porter’s 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The service strengthens connectivity between Canada's capital region and western Newfoundland while providing passengers with onward connections through Ottawa to destinations including Toronto City, Toronto Pearson, Hamilton, Calgary and Edmonton.

“Connecting Ottawa and Deer Lake provides travellers with an easy and enjoyable option to explore the beauty and culture of eastern Canada,” said Andrew Pierce, vice president of network planning and reporting for Porter Airlines.

Airport officials said the route supports both tourism and business travel.

“Porter Airlines’ new non-stop service between Ottawa-Gatineau and Deer Lake is an exciting addition to our growing network,” said Joel Tkach, vice president of business development and marketing for the Ottawa International Airport Authority.

Tammy Priddle, president and CEO of the Deer Lake Regional Airport Authority, said the service improves accessibility to western Newfoundland and expands connection opportunities across Porter's growing network.

The new route complements Porter’s existing service to Deer Lake from Halifax and Toronto and represents continued expansion of the airline's domestic network.

Porter has steadily increased service from Ottawa in recent years, positioning the airport as a key hub within its growing Canadian operation.