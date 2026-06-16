Alaska Airlines Restores Nonstop Portland Service at Tri-Cities Airport

Twice-daily flights between Tri-Cities Airport and Portland International Airport mark the return of a key Pacific Northwest route absent since 2018.
Source Tri-Cities Airport
June 16, 2026
2 min read
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Alaska Airlines has restored nonstop service between Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) and Portland International Airport (PDX), reestablishing a route that had been unavailable since 2018.

The new service began June 10 and operates twice daily aboard a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft, providing travelers with same-day access between the Tri-Cities region and Portland while expanding connections throughout Alaska Airlines' network.

Community leaders, airport officials and airline representatives marked the inaugural flight with a celebration at PSC. Airport officials said Portland had consistently ranked among the region's most requested destinations.

“We’re thrilled to finally welcome Portland service back to the Tri-Cities,” said Hans Engelke, Port of Pasco commissioner.

The restoration of the route continues a period of growth for PSC. During 2025 and 2026, the airport added new service to Orange County, California, and expanded flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City and Denver.

With the addition of Portland, Alaska Airlines now offers nonstop service from Tri-Cities Airport to Seattle, Los Angeles and Portland.

Tri-Cities Airport is the largest commercial airport in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon and the third-largest commercial airport in Washington state. The airport is served by Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta and United airlines.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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