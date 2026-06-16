Alaska Airlines Restores Nonstop Portland Service at Tri-Cities Airport

Alaska Airlines has restored nonstop service between Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) and Portland International Airport (PDX), reestablishing a route that had been unavailable since 2018.

The new service began June 10 and operates twice daily aboard a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft, providing travelers with same-day access between the Tri-Cities region and Portland while expanding connections throughout Alaska Airlines' network.

Community leaders, airport officials and airline representatives marked the inaugural flight with a celebration at PSC. Airport officials said Portland had consistently ranked among the region's most requested destinations.

“We’re thrilled to finally welcome Portland service back to the Tri-Cities,” said Hans Engelke, Port of Pasco commissioner.

The restoration of the route continues a period of growth for PSC. During 2025 and 2026, the airport added new service to Orange County, California, and expanded flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City and Denver.

With the addition of Portland, Alaska Airlines now offers nonstop service from Tri-Cities Airport to Seattle, Los Angeles and Portland.

Tri-Cities Airport is the largest commercial airport in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon and the third-largest commercial airport in Washington state. The airport is served by Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta and United airlines.